BUDAPEST, April 15 Hungary's planned reduction in a special tax on the financial sector should be conditional on banks increasing their corporate lending, the National Bank of Hungary said on Wednesday in a reply to Reuters questions.

Hungary's government made an agreement earlier this year with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Erste Bank about cutting the bank tax but there was no direct reference to conditionality on more lending.

However, last week Prime Minister Viktor Orban linked the bank tax reduction to more lending.

"The central bank agrees that the reduction of the bank tax should be conditional. The burden could be reduced in exchange for an increase in corporate lending," the bank said. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto)