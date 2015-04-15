BUDAPEST, April 15 Hungary's planned reduction
in a special tax on the financial sector should be conditional
on banks increasing their corporate lending, the National Bank
of Hungary said on Wednesday in a reply to Reuters questions.
Hungary's government made an agreement earlier this year
with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and
Erste Bank about cutting the bank tax but there was no
direct reference to conditionality on more lending.
However, last week Prime Minister Viktor Orban linked the
bank tax reduction to more lending.
"The central bank agrees that the reduction of the bank tax
should be conditional. The burden could be reduced in exchange
for an increase in corporate lending," the bank said.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto)