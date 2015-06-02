BUDAPEST, June 2 Hungary's government is considering a tax allowance worth 10 billion forints ($35.68 million) in 2016 for banks that increase their lending compared with 2009 levels, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Tuesday.

Varga also said banks boosting their loan stocks in the subsequent years could also become eligible for the allowance. ($1 = 280.25 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)