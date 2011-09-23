* Does not name any banks, products in particular

* Latest in a string of anti-bank remarks

* Banks brace for losses in FX repayment scheme

BUDAPEST, Sept 23 There is insufficient competition among lenders in Hungary and banks operate in a cartel-like manner in some regards, a top official said on Friday, adding to the government's anti-bank rhetoric.

Hungary's shock decision to let eligible households repay foreign currency mortgages at a steep discount has sent bank stocks and the forint tumbling and triggered an angry response from Austria, home to some of emerging Europe's top lenders.

The plan will force banks to swallow all losses on the difference between fixed exchange rates in the programme and market rates, which a central bank deputy governor said on Thursday weakened financial stability.

"Regardless of there being over 50 banks in Hungary, (the question is) whether there is tough, real competition among them or they operate in a sort of silent cartel-like manner," Mihaly Varga, the prime minister's state secretary told public television m1 in an interview.

"In case of certain products, such as with mobile (phone) operators, there is a silent agreement that is not made by a negotiating table but banks still believe it is advantageous for all of them," he said.

He did not name any banks or products in particular.

A spokesman for the Hungarian Banking Association, which has promised a legal challenge against the forex repayment plan through both Hungarian and international courts, declined comment.

Varga's remarks are the latest volley of criticism of banks by top officials from the ruling centre-right Fidesz party, which has already slapped the sector with Europe's highest financial sector tax to plug budget holes.

Last weekend Prime Minister Viktor Orban was quoted as saying the government was ready for "each domestic and international fight with banks and politicians on their side" over its controversial forex repayment scheme. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Patrick Graham)