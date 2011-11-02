BUDAPEST Nov 2 Hungary's bank system does not have enough capital to support economic growth and is likely to need a capital injection if the euro zone debt crisis deepens, the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) said in its financial stability report on Wednesday.

The bank system would need 196 billion forints ($867.5 mln)additional capital under the stress scenario, which assumes 1.2 percent recession in 2012, a rise in Hungary's credit default swaps to 740 basis points and a forint fall to 329 against the euro. The forint traded at 307 on Wednesday.

The government's foreign currency mortgage repayment scheme also contributes to risks in the bank sector.

"The capital buffers of several banks are close to running out...," NBH Director Marton Nagy told reporters.

"The banking system will need a capital injection of some 200 billion forints if households pay back more foreign currency debt than expected, and the euro zone debt crisis deepens." ($1 = 225.943 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto/Marton Dunai)