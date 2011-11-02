* Banks' capital too low to support growth even under baseline scenario

* Capital of several banks has fallen near regulatory minimum-cbank

* Under stress scenario bank system needs HUF 196 bln capital-cbank

* Stress scenario could lead to fx shortage if turmoil on swap market (Adds detail, background)

By Sandor Peto

BUDAPEST, Nov 2 Hungary's bank system does not have enough capital to support economic growth and is likely to need a capital injection if the euro zone debt crisis deepens, the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) said in its financial stability report on Wednesday.

The bank system would need 196 billion forints ($867.5 mln)extra capital under the stress scenario, which assumes the economy will contract 1.2 percent in 2012, Hungary's credit default swaps will rise to 740 basis points and the forint will fall to 329 against the euro.

The currency traded at around 307 on Wednesday.

The government's mortgage repayment scheme, which allows households to repay foreign currency denominated mortgages at preferential exchange rates well below current market rates, also heavily contributes to risks in the bank sector.

It comes on top of a big "crisis tax" levied on banks for 2010-2012, and is expected to cause steep losses - amounting to 365 billion forints under the stress scenario - to banks, the NBH said. This will weigh on lending in the slowing economy.

"The Hungarian banking sector is unable to support economic growth in the absence of additional capital injection, despite the fact that its liquidity and funding position are adequate to expand its lending," the bank said in a statement.

"At the same time, the European sovereign debt crisis is increasing the likelihood that (foreign) parent banks would not be able to inject additional capital into their Hungarian subsidiaries, thereby forcing them for stronger deleveraging," it added.

NBH Director Marton Nagy told reporters that the drying out of corporate lending was an imminent threat.

Lending will be anaemic even in the bank's baseline scenario which assumes that households repay only about 20 percent of their total foreign currency debt -- which is mostly in Swiss francs -- causing a loss of 207 billion forints to banks.

In the stress scenario, 30 percent of the debt is repaid, and the losses of banks would total 356 billion forints.

The banking system also has to absorb loan losses of about 474 billion forints on its corporate and retail lending in the next one and a half years, or 753 billion forints under the stress scenario.

Rising unemployment after the 2008 crisis boosted the non-performance (NPL) ratio on loans in the banking system. The NBH now sees a rise to 19.2 percent next year in corporate lending NPL from about 17.4 percent this year, and an increase to 16.4 percent from 14.2 percent in lending to households.

CAPITAL BUFFERS RUNNING OUT

The average capital adequacy ratio of the banking system could remain above the 8 percent regulatory minimum even under the stress scenario, but some banks with weaker capitalization could fall below the minimum, the central bank said.

"The capital buffers of several banks are close to running out (already now)," Nagy said.

"The banking system will need a capital injection of some 200 billion forints if households pay back more foreign currency debt than expected, and the euro zone debt crisis deepens," he said.

An additional threat under the stress scenario is a foreign currency shortage in the banking system, even though the tests showed that it has sufficient liquidity, the bank said.

"In the event of turmoil on the swap markets -- which play a key role in the foreign exchange refinancing of the domestic banking sector -- the provision of foreign exchange may run into difficulties," the central bank said. ($1 = 225.943 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto/Marton Dunai; editing by Anna Willard)