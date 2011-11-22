* If court rulings lead to new expenses, tax hike must
By Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, Nov 22 Hungary's government may
hike its bank tax to raise revenue if courts rule it must
reimburse banks for losses incurred through its foreign currency
loan repayment scheme, a source with knowledge of the matter
told Reuters on Tuesday.
A new piece of legislation submitted by ruling Fidesz and
published on Parliament's website www.mkogy.hu says rulings of
Hungary's Constitutional Court or the European Court of Justice
could trigger targeted tax hikes to cover necessary extra
spending, without specifying the financial sector.
The new motion brings an unexpected twist in government
policy, just after it announced late last week that it had asked
for precautionary financial assistance from the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) and the European Commission.
The European Union is disputing several areas of Hungarian
policy, including value-added tax regulations, a special tax on
the telecoms sector, and state aid to national airline Malev, as
well as the FX loan repayment scheme.
The source said the new law was aimed at the banking sector.
The government and banks have had a frosty relationship ever
since the centre-right Fidesz party of Prime Minister Viktor
Orban swept into power last year with a two-thirds majority that
allows it to rewrite any legislation on its own.
Hungary's banks turned to the Constitutional Court after
Parliament passed a law in September to allow households to
repay mortgage loans taken out in foreign currencies at highly
favourable rates.
The banks, which stand to lose hundreds of billions of
forints on the conversions, have also asked the European
Commission to weigh in on their behalf.
Top officials at eight big banks have urged the European
Commission to support them in the dispute with Hungary.
The tensions had eased earlier this month when the banks and
the government sat down to negotiate a new package to manage the
nation's huge exposure to foreign currency mortgages.
"If a decision of the Constitutional Court or the European
Court of Justice leads to state payment obligations for which
the sum previously set in the budget law is insufficient ... a
contribution must be charged to cover the common needs,
exclusively and specifically tied to meeting this obligation,"
the Fidesz legislative proposal says.
The proposal was in a package of amendments to the new
Constitution, which takes effect on Jan. 1, 2012.
UNPREDICTABLE POLICY
In a surprise move last year, Hungary levied a special tax
on the financial sector, worth an annual 187 billion forints
($820 million) in 2010-2012, to help plug budget holes.
If the cost of FX loan losses were added to that, the tax
could rise substantially, CIB Bank analyst Gyorgy Barta said.
"To have the banks pay for the early repayments through
taxes, they would need to raise the taxes in earnest," Barta
said. "All this has provoked ire from the market as well as the
IMF already, not to mention its impact on lending, and growth."
"If they take this money away, it doesn't matter what label
they put on it."
After an eviction moratorium, the bank tax and a scheme to
cap FX mortgage payment conversion rates temporarily, banks were
not consulted on the early repayment scheme.
Rating agencies earlier this month cited unpredictable
government policy as a key reason they might cut Hungary's debt
to non-investment grade.
Hungary asked the IMF for assistance after more than a year
without an external financing backstop but Orban said the
country would not give up a "free hand" in policy.
If the new motion clears a parliament vote, it means yet
more unorthodox policy from Fidesz, 4Cast analyst Gabor Ambrus
said.
"If true, that would be pretty much a slap in the face of
those who think a policy shift has taken place in Hungary,"
Ambrus wrote.
"It would also mean additional credibility problems for the
government ... If no real policy shift has taken place,
Hungary's downgrade to junk is guaranteed."
($1 = 227.9451 Hungarian forints)
