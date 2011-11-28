BUDAPEST Nov 28 Hungary's banks have proposed they would swallow losses arising from the government's foreign currency mortgage repayment scheme in return for concessions on a heavy bank tax, senior banking sources told Reuters on Monday.

The sources, who have knowledge of the negotiations, said that the six biggest banks in Hungary proposed the measures as part of a package and could not be broken out separately.

A government spokeswoman declined comment on the ongoing negotiations.

The banks tabled the package earlier this month in an effort to find a permanent solution to the country's problem of a huge stock of mortgages denominated in foreign currency, mainly Swiss francs.

As the franc gained versus the forint amid the European debt crisis and Hungary's own market turbulence, the payments on those loans have soared, some by as much as 60 percent, leading to a spike in late payments and causing big losses to banks.

The banks said they would swallow losses arising from a recent law that allows foreign currency mortgage holders to repay their loans at 180 forints to the franc or 250 forints to the euro, far below market exchange rates.

But one of the sources said they requested that in return the government should allow them to deduct the full amount of these losses from a 187 billion forint annual financial sector tax -- Europe's highest and a key source of budget revenue.

The business web site hvg.hu outlined details of the package in an article on Monday, and several senior sources confirmed them to Reuters.

The banks also want to make sure a deadline for applications into the early repayment scheme is not extended beyond a Dec. 31 cutoff date, and that the government refrains from further measures that would extend the programme.

For details of the repayment scheme, see.

Banks also proposed that they would convert foreign currency mortgages more than 90 days past due into forints at current market rates, except for clients who ask them not to do so.

Banks would get the necessary euro funds from the National Bank of Hungary far below the current exchange rate, at about 265-270 forints per euro, one source said.

The central bank said in an emailed response to Reuters it would not comment on reports until the talks end.

The clients, who took out the loans when the forint was much stronger to the franc, would be partly compensated for the exchange rate losses.

The government's interest rate subsidy scheme, which has been offered to a limited group of borrowers, would be extended to clients who are able to pay but struggle to do so.

The National Asset Management company, set up earlier this year to step in and buy the homes of troubled borrowers to spare them from eviction, would also be beefed up. Banks would buy additional government bonds to finance the extra purchases, hvg.hu wrote.

Banks proposed that the government extend to five years from three years the duration of another scheme on forex mortgages, allowing borrowers to pay 180 forints to the franc and collect the difference to market rates on an interest-free account.

The proposal says the losses on interest would be shared between banks and the state. (Reporting by Marton Dunai/Sandor Peto; editing by Anna Willard)