* Banks want to deduct FX repayment losses from bank tax

* Banks expect govt to refrain from further levies on sector

* Govt says 6-8 points from banks worthy of consideration (Adds govt reaction, context)

By Marton Dunai and Sandor Peto

BUDAPEST, Nov 28 Hungary's banks have proposed a plan under which they would swallow losses arising from the government's foreign currency mortgage-repayment scheme in return for concessions on a heavy bank tax, senior sources from two banks told Reuters on Monday.

The central European country is struggling with 5 trillion forints ($21 billion) worth of foreign currency household mortgages, mostly denominated in Swiss francs, which were taken out before global risk aversion and domestic economic woes hammered the Hungarian forint.

Repayments on the loans have soared for Hungarians in real terms over the last three years as the franc rose on safe-haven buying while the forint was hit amid the European market turmoil. Some people's repayments have increased as much as 60 percent, leading to delinquency and heavy losses at banks.

The right-of-centre government led by Viktor Orban has forced the banks to accept repayments of the foreign currency loans in forint at an artificially strong forint exchange rate, forcing losses on the mostly foreign-owned lenders.

The banking sources with knowledge of the negotiations said that the six biggest mortgage lenders in Hungary had proposed the quid pro quo measures as part of a package and that they could not be broken out separately.

The banks said they would accept losses arising from a current law that allows foreign currency mortgage holders to repay their loans at 180 forints to the franc or 250 forints to the euro, far below market exchange rates.

But one of the sources said they had asked that in return the government allow them to deduct the full amount of these losses from a 187 billion forint annual financial sector tax -- Europe's highest and a key source of budget revenue.

Relatively few Hungarians have been able to make use of the current scheme because many do not have the cash or ability to refinance and repay their mortgages early. The banks' proposal is aimed at tackling most of the remaining mortgages as well.

It was not clear whether the government would accept the proposals or what impact they would have on bank balances or the budget, but the Economy Ministry told Reuters the banks had some points worthy of discussion.

"The Bank Association proposes 6-8 tools worthy of consideration, about which the government will form its opinion in the next two weeks," the ministry's press department said in a written response to Reuters questions.

Major banks in Hungary include OTP Bank, central Europe's top independent lender, and the local subsidiaries of Austria's Erste Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, Belgium's KBC and Italy's Intesa SanPaolo.

The banks tabled the package earlier this month, with no details revealed, in an effort to find a permanent solution to the foreign currency mortgage problem.

The business web site hvg.hu outlined the package in an article on Monday, and several senior sources confirmed them to Reuters.

BANKS EXPECT NO FURTHER HITS

The banks also want to make sure a deadline for applications into the early repayment scheme is not extended beyond the current Dec. 31 cutoff date, and that the government refrains from further measures that would extend the programme.

For details of the current repayment scheme, see .

Banks also proposed that they would convert foreign currency mortgages more than 90 days past due into forints at current market rates, except for clients who ask them not to do so.

Banks would get the necessary euro funds from the National Bank of Hungary far below the current exchange rate, at about 265-270 forints per euro, one source said.

The central bank said in an emailed response to Reuters it would not comment on reports until the talks end.

The delinquent clients, most of whom who took out the loans when the forint was much stronger to the franc, would be partly compensated for the exchange rate losses, the sources said.

The government's interest rate subsidy scheme, which has been offered to a limited group of borrowers, would be extended to clients who are able to pay but struggle to do so.

The National Asset Management company, set up earlier this year to step in and buy the homes of troubled borrowers to spare them from eviction, would also be beefed up. Banks would buy additional government bonds to finance the extra purchases, hvg.hu wrote.

Banks proposed that the government extend to five years from three years the duration of another scheme on forex mortgages, allowing borrowers to pay 180 forints to the franc and collect the difference to market rates on an interest-free account.

The proposal says the losses on interest would be shared between banks and the state. ($1 = 237.2825 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai/Sandor Peto; Editing by Anna Willard and Hugh Lawson)