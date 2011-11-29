BUDAPEST Nov 29 Hungary's banks are not pulling out of negotiations with the government on foreign currency lending despite government steps which banks said broke an agreement to freeze any new measures while talks are ongoing, the Bank Association said on Tuesday.

"No doubt we received a promise from the government that while the Hungarian Banking Association works out the details of its proposals and negotiations with the government end, there will not be new government measures and legislation," Bank Association spokesman Janos Muller wrote in an emailed reply to Reuters questions.

"Although such proposals and legislation have been submitted in recent days, the talks between the government and bank Association continue."

The daily Magyar Nemzet reported on Tuesday that banks might pull out of the talks because of the new measures such as a tax break for employers who assist their workers to take part in the government's early repayment scheme on foreign currency mortgages. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)