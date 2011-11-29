BUDAPEST Nov 29 Hungary's banks are not
pulling out of negotiations with the government on foreign
currency lending despite government steps which banks said broke
an agreement to freeze any new measures while talks are ongoing,
the Bank Association said on Tuesday.
"No doubt we received a promise from the government that
while the Hungarian Banking Association works out the details of
its proposals and negotiations with the government end, there
will not be new government measures and legislation," Bank
Association spokesman Janos Muller wrote in an emailed reply to
Reuters questions.
"Although such proposals and legislation have been submitted
in recent days, the talks between the government and bank
Association continue."
The daily Magyar Nemzet reported on Tuesday that banks might
pull out of the talks because of the new measures such as a tax
break for employers who assist their workers to take part in the
government's early repayment scheme on foreign currency
mortgages.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)