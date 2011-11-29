* Banks are not pulling out of FX loan talks with govt

* Early repayment scheme unfair, incomplete - watchdog

* Household FX loan stock in Hungary over $21 billion (Adds context, fin market watchdog)

By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, Nov 29 Hungary's banks will continue talks with the government on foreign currency lending despite moves by domestic authorities which banks said broke an agreement to freeze any new measures for now, the Bank Association said on Tuesday.

The statement denied a Hungarian newspaper report saying banks were pulling out of the talks.

The central European country is struggling with 5 trillion forints ($21.6 billion) worth of foreign currency household mortgages, mostly denominated in Swiss francs, which were taken out before global risk aversion and domestic economic woes hammered the Hungarian forint.

Repayments on the loans have soared for Hungarians in real terms over the last three years as investors seeking a safe haven from the euro zone's debt crisis drove the franc sharply higher. Ordinary households' repayments have increased as much as 60 percent, leading to delinquency and heavy losses at banks.

The right-of-centre government led by Viktor Orban has tried to limit the impact of the FX loans by forcing the banks to accept early repayments at an exchange rate far below market rates, causing heavy losses to the lenders, who already pay the highest bank tax in Europe.

The government had not consulted banks on its measures until they resumed talks earlier this month, when the government also promised there would be no further steps until a permanent solution to the FX loan problem is hammered out.

"No doubt we received a promise from the government that while the Hungarian Banking Association works out the details of its proposals and negotiations with the government end, there will not be new government measures and legislation," Bank Association spokesman Janos Muller wrote in an emailed reply to Reuters questions.

"Although such proposals and legislation have been submitted in recent days, the talks between the government and bank Association continue."

The daily Magyar Nemzet had reported on Tuesday that banks might pull out of the talks because of the new measures, which include a tax break for employers who assist their workers to take part in the government's early repayment scheme.

The National Bank of Hungary said earlier this month that in a stress scenario the early repayment scheme might cause more than 1 billion euros worth of losses to Hungary's banks.

Major banks in Hungary include OTP Bank, central Europe's top independent lender, and the local subsidiaries of Austria's Erste Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, Belgium's KBC and Italy's Intesa SanPaolo.

The chief of the government's financial watchdog PSZAF said on Monday the early repayment scheme was not fair, and it could not solve the problem of foreign currency lending but was rather a first step toward a complex solution.

"It is clear that the early repayment scheme cannot solve the problem of the system as a whole," PSZAF chief Karoly Szasz told the web site privatbankar.hu in an interview on Monday.

"It helps significantly clients who could help themselves easier anyway, while it cures the problems of everyone else in a partial and controversial way."

($1 = 231.0901 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)