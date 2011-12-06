BUDAPEST Dec 6 Hungarian banks' losses
under the government's early mortgage repayment scheme will
exceed 200 billion forints ($900 million), Bank Association
Secretary General Levente Kovacs said on Tuesday, adding that
banks' capital position was sound.
"Our expected losses will definitely top 200 billion
forints," Kovacs told a business conference. "The losses make
additional capital necessary, which arrives continuously, and
will not influence the reliability of the bank sector."
He added the mortgage repayment scheme was "professionally
unacceptable" and that banks will try to limit any further such
moves during the government's talks with the International
Monetary Fund, with which the banks consult regularly.
($1 = 222.07 Hungarian forints)
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)