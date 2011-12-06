BUDAPEST Dec 6 Hungarian banks' losses under the government's early mortgage repayment scheme will exceed 200 billion forints ($900 million), Bank Association Secretary General Levente Kovacs said on Tuesday, adding that banks' capital position was sound.

"Our expected losses will definitely top 200 billion forints," Kovacs told a business conference. "The losses make additional capital necessary, which arrives continuously, and will not influence the reliability of the bank sector."

He added the mortgage repayment scheme was "professionally unacceptable" and that banks will try to limit any further such moves during the government's talks with the International Monetary Fund, with which the banks consult regularly. ($1 = 222.07 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)