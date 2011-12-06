* Losses by end-Nov total about 90.6 bln forints -regulator

* Central bank baseline estimate sees 207 bln forint total loss

* Banks offer up to 500 bln forint package to tackle FX problem (Adds detail, more comments)

BUDAPEST, Dec 6 Banks in Hungary will incur losses of over 200 billion forints ($900 million) under the government's foreign currency mortgage relief plan and charges to lenders could exceed double that sum in coming years under a proposal by the sector, a top banker said.

Hungarian households are struggling with FX mortgage debt totalling about 5 trillion forints, most of it denominated in Swiss francs, a currency which is about a third stronger versus the forint than the average level when most mortgage loans were made. The resulting income erosion has prompted the government to tackle what it has called "debt slavery".

Running until the end of this month, the relief plan allows households to repay mortgages at 250 forints per euro and 180 forints per Swiss franc, deep discounts to the 300 per euro and 242 per franc at 1431 GMT in the market.

The European Central Bank has said the mortgage scheme, part of the centre-right government's unorthodox policy moves, which included Europe's highest bank tax, posed risks to the stability of the bank sector and to economic growth.

"Our expected losses will definitely top 200 billion forints," Bank Association Secretary General Levente Kovacs told a business conference.

"The losses make additional capital necessary, which arrives continuously, and will not influence the reliability of the bank sector," he said.

The banks tabled a package of proposals last month designed to find a long-term solution, which could involve lenders taking on a burden of up to 500 billion forints over the next few years -- on top of the over 200 billion loss on the repayment plan.

For a factbox on the scheme, see

Austria's Erste Bank has said it would inject about 600 million euros of new equity into its Hungarian unit to cover losses from the scheme.

Rival Raiffeisen has said it could lose around 120 million euros on the Hungarian forex plan. The lender said it may cut its assets in Hungary by 10-15 percent, but it sees no reason to withdraw from the country completely.

The central bank, which stepped in to offer euros to commercial banks from its reserves to temper market volatility due to higher forex demand, estimated total bank sector losses at 207 billion forints, but said they could be even higher.

The central bank's baseline estimate for losses projected that 20 percent of households' foreign currency loan stock is repaid under the government scheme, 5 percent from savings and 15 percent from new forint loans.

Earlier on Tuesday data from financial markets regulator PSZAF showed that banks in Hungary had incurred losses of about 90.6 billion forints ($405 million) under the repayment programme by the end of last month.

VULNERABILITY

The banking association's Kovacs said banks wanted to help resolve the whole of Hungary's foreign currency loan problem, a stock of around 5 trillion forints, which is a key source of vulnerability and a drag on consumer spending.

"The package that we tabled for the government will cause an additional burden for the bank sector of about 400-500 billion forints in the next few years," Kovacs said with reference to the proposal submitted to the government early last month.

Kovacs said this was as far as the overburdened sector could go, adding that banks would try to limit any further damaging moves during the government's talks with the International Monetary Fund, with which the banks consult regularly.

The government plans to start talks with the IMF and the European Union on precautionary aid later this month or early in January after the forint's fall to record lows last month and a ratings cut by Moody's to "junk" status.

Antal Rogan, a member of Hungary's negotiating team, said he expected financial sector regulation could be one of the main sticking points during talks with the IMF.

Senior sources from two banks told Reuters late last month that banks were seeking concessions on Hungary's bank tax in return for a comprehensive package of solutions to tackle the problem of foreign currency borrowing. ($1 = 222.07 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, Marton Dunai)