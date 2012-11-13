SAFT ON WEALTH-Companies with long-term view do prevail: James Saft
Feb 22 In a world in which most investment managers are paid to be short- or medium-term in their thinking, companies taking the long view prove the best bet.
BUDAPEST Nov 13 Mihaly Patai, head of the Hungarian Bankers' Association, resigned over new taxes the government has imposed on the financial sector, news agency MTI reported on Tuesday.
It cited a statement from the body as saying Patai, who also leads UniCredit's Hungarian business, had flagged the decision after the government reneged on a pledge to halve Europe's highest bank tax next year and doubled a new tax on financial transactions.
MTI said deputy chairman Daniel Gyuris would serve as interim head of the association until a new leader was found.
Feb 22 In a world in which most investment managers are paid to be short- or medium-term in their thinking, companies taking the long view prove the best bet.
NEW YORK, Feb 22 Mutual fund managers are shifting their portfolios from Mexican exporters and manufacturers into companies that focus on penny-pinching consumers as fears over President Donald Trump's trade and immigration policies threaten to disrupt relations between the two countries.
* PM May spoke to chairman of PSA Peugeot-Citroen Carlos Tavares this afternoon- PM's office