BUDAPEST, April 8 Hungary's bank association backed the central bank's controversial new governor and his policies on Monday, saying banks would support any measure designed to aid growth.

The National Bank of Hungary, under new governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, launched measures last week to help crisis-hit small companies survive recession and get cheap loans worth about $2.1 billion.

In his former role as Economy Minister, Matolcsy implemented policies including Europe's biggest tax on banks, "crisis taxes" on some foreign firms and making commercial banks take big losses through a scheme to help households pay off foreign currency mortgages.

But on Monday Bank Association Chairman Mihaly Patai gave a rare display of support to the central bank and its new governor, saying the measures it announced last week were a good start even if they probably wouldn't solve all the lending problems in the central European country.

"The moment has come when sarcastic remarks about Matolcsy act to the detriment of Hungary," he said. "The Governor's initiative last week proves in its direction as well as its readiness to consult, also with international partners, that this is a responsible leadership at the central bank."

Earlier on Monday, one of the central bank's deputy governors, Julia Kiraly resigned from all her posts at the central bank in protest at what she said were steps by appointees of Prime Minister Viktor Orban to reduce the bank to a rubber-stamp for risky policies.

Matolcsy's policies in government drew criticism from foreign lenders including Austria's Raiffeisen and Erste Bank .

But Patai told journalists after the first in a series of talks between the central bank and the country's bank leaders: "I cannot imagine a banking system that is not pro-growth ...Without credit, there is no growth."

Deputy Bank Association Chairman Daniel Gyuris said the central bank lending programme was one element of a complex effort to restart growth in Hungary. Details to be hashed out with the central bank over the next several months include the duration of the programme and the size of the affected loan portfolio, Gyuris said.

Separately, he said that banks and the government agreed to leave unchanged the country's new financial transaction tax for at least the first six months of the year, and change it only if it does not deliver the expected revenues, which tend to fluctuate widely from month to month. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)