* Two withdrawals a month worth up to 150,000 forints to be
free of charge
* Measure comes after series of popular steps as April
election approaches
* Ruling party says banks lifted costs more than justified
by tax burdens
BUDAPEST, Nov 12 Hungary's parliament has passed
a motion to stop banks from charging customers for two
withdrawals of cash monthly up to the value of average wages,
the latest move to aid consumers at the expense of banks in the
run in to 2014 elections.
Unlike most countries in Europe, banks in Hungary charge
customers fees even for using hole in the wall cash machines.
This is partly due to the 0.6 percent government tax levied
on cash withdrawals, but Prime Minister Viktor Orban's
government says the fees charged by lenders have risen more than
was justified by the tax burden.
The motion passed late on Monday made two cash withdrawals
worth up to a combined 150,000 forints ($670) per month free of
charge. That compares to average monthly wages in Hungary of
149,300.
The ruling Fidesz party has taken a series of similar steps,
including rises in teachers' pay or government-imposed cuts in
household energy prices, likely to be popular ahead of the April
poll.
Levente Kovacs, the chief secretary of the Hungarian Banking
Association told public radio that the changes could cost banks
in Hungary, which already pay a steep bank levy, up to 42
billion forints ($188.91 million).
The reasoning attached to the legislation, which will come
into effect from February, said the changes were needed due to a
"drastic" increase in banking costs from end-2012 levels.
Hungary's government launched a new tax on financial
transactions this year as part of efforts to keep the budget
deficit down and is also seeking to wind down foreign currency
mortgages - expected to be in part at lenders' expense.
Financial services prices shot up by 54.2 percent in October
from the previous year based on official statistics.
"Domestic financial institutions have raised clients' fees
and commissions significantly more than justified by their tax
burdens," the authors of the legislation said in their reasoning
attached to the bill.
"These costs changed in an unforeseen and unpredictable
manner for clients."
The authors said this measure was the "first step" in
efforts to cut banking costs.
The measure will affect Hungary's biggest lender, OTP Bank
, as well as local units of Austrian Raiffeisen
and Erste, Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo
and UniCredit, Belgium's KBC and others.
Clients will have to apply for the free cash withdrawals,
which will apply to a single bank account, in advance. The
changes apply only to private consumers.
Ratings agency Moody's warned last week that Hungary would
risk putting pressure on its Ba1 credit rating, already on a
negative outlook, if it takes steps that hurt the banking sector
and economic growth.
($1 = 222.32 Hungarian forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)