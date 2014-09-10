* Fidesz group leader sees new bank compensation law this month

* Is a prelude to a new "system of fair banks and lending"

* Says later conversion of FX loans into forints still on agenda (Adds quote, detail, context)

By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, Sept 10 Hungary may temporarily ban commercial banks from hiking interest rates on loans until a new system of "fair banks and lending" is worked out, a senior lawmaker from the ruling Fidesz party said.

The ban would operate in the context of new legislation that will set the procedure for the banks to pay compensation to borrowers for past charges the authorities consider unfair.

That law should be in place in two weeks, Fidesz parliament group leader Antal Rogan told daily Magyar Nemzet in an interview.

Part of the compensation will be on a huge stock of foreign currency mortgages, much of which has soured as the forint has weakened in recent years, saddling Hungary with a financial burden that the government has looked to the banking sector to shoulder.

Refunds could cost banks operating in Hungary about 3 billion euros ($3.88 billion) though they may get "minor" relief on one of Europe's highest bank sector taxes, the government has said.

The government will submit the compensation bill to parliament on Friday and it should pass through the legislature -- where Fidesz has a large majority - on Sept. 24, Rogan said.

"These rules are important to ensure that banks can never abuse their power again," he added.

COMPENSATION, THEN CONVERSION

Hungary's top court said in June that some banking practices had been unfair. The government built on that in July to create a new law that states banks in general acted unfairly. Banks have a last chance to challenge that law in lower courts.

The Budapest Municipal Court is due to deliver its first major first-instance rulings on those case-by-case challenges this week. Banks that cannot defend their practices will be forced to refund their borrowers.

Fidesz begins a three-day meeting on Wednesday in which it is expected to hash out the major legislative tasks it faces in the fall session of parliament. The bank bill will top the agenda, Rogan said.

Compensation may extend to loan clients who participated in a 2011 government-imposed scheme that allowed the repayment of foreign currency loans at preferential exchange rates, he said. That move cost banks about 1 billion euros.

Once the compensation scheme is in place, Fidesz has said it plans to force a conversion of the stock of foreign currency denominated loans in to forints sometime next year, potentially causing further losses to banks.

Rogan said this conversion was still on the agenda.

"A conversion to forints could be a logical next step, and we have not abandoned that idea, but first we need to complete the compensation scheme by the beginning of next year," he said.

Major banks in Hungary include OTP Bank, as well as units of Belgium's KBC, Austria's Erste and Raiffeisen, Italy's UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo.

($1 = 0.7736 euro) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by John Stonestreet)