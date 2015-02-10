BUDAPEST Feb 10 Hungary's government plans no further acquisitions of major banks active in the country, Economy Ministry officials told reporters on Tuesday after a deal to gain a minority stake in Austrian Erste Bank's local unit.

Under an agreement signed with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on Monday, Hungary will sell the stakes recently acquired in major local lenders, such as MKB Bank and Budapest Bank, within three years.

The purchase of Budapest Bank is still pending.

The officials said the government may retain a minority stake in the banks it now controls after privatisation and it will definitely retain its minority stake to be acquired in Erste's local unit. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Keith Weir)