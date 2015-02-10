* Government to keep minority Erste stake in long run

* Erste stake price seen in 10-20 billion forint range

* Further cut in bank balance sheet levy from 2017 (Adds detail on cuts in bank tax)

BUDAPEST, Feb 10 Hungary's government has no plans to buy stakes in other major banks active in the country, Economy Ministry officials said on Tuesday, after it agreed to buy a minority holding in Austrian Erste Bank's local business.

On Monday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban offered a truce to foreign banks, which his government has been squeezing for years, saying he would make it cheaper for them to operate in the country if they agreed to boost the economy by lending more.

The Erste agreement was part of that announcement, and the officials told reporters Hungary expected to pay in the range of 10 to 20 billion forints ($36.5 million to $73 million) for an up to 15 percent stake in the unit.

Erste said it would launch a three-year, 550 million euro lending programme in the central European country.

It was not immediately clear whether the government had discussed similar deals with other foreign banks operating in Hungary.

As well as Erste, Hungary's top banks include home-grown OTP , Austria's Raiffeisen, Italy's Intesa SanPaolo and UniCredit and Belgium's KBC .

Budapest expects to seal the Erste agreement after auditors conclude a review by the end of May, the officials said.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is buying a similar stake in the Erste business, and as part of a broader deal with the EBRD, the government will also sell its stakes in local lenders MKB Bank and Budapest Bank within three years.

The officials said Hungary was hopeful the main credit agencies, which rate the country's bonds below investment grade, will change their assessment in light of the agreement.

Orban has for years accused foreign banks of duping borrowers, seeking to reduce their market share and taxing them heavily.

That included a levy on banks' balance sheet totals, which the officials said would fall to 31 basis points next year from this year's 53 basis points, cutting tax revenues by about 60 billion forints, and further to 21 basis points from 2017.

Hungary was betting on investments and higher economic growth to make up for the shortfall.

($1 = 274.5200 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Louise Heavens and John Stonestreet)