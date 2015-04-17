BUDAPEST, April 17 Hungary's government has
offered some relief to its banks and brokerages by introducing
legislation to let them deduct some of the compensation paid to
clients of failed brokerage Quaestor from their corporate tax.
The government proposed this month that Hungary's banks
should foot some of the comensation bill from the collapse of
three brokerages, just as the financial sector was looking
forward to a period of calm after tensions with the authorities.
The banks, who had also been preparing for a reduction in a
punitive bank levy, protested against the scheme and both sides
are still in talks.
The new legislation, introduced late on Thursday, said
payments into a special compensation fund would be offset
against corporate tax, if money raised from the planned sale of
Questor assets was not sufficient to cover these payments.
The bill is bound to be passed with the ruling Fidesz
party's big majority in parliament.
It was unclear by how much the corporate tax allowance would
reduce the financial sector's new burden.
A central banker told Reuters on Thursday that the fallout
from the brokerage scandals could cost the country's financial
sector about $100 million a year in increased payments into the
OBA deposit insurance fund and the BEVA investor protection fund
over a maximum of 10 years.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has imposed big
windfall taxes on banks since 2010, and futher government
measures also cost the sector billions of euros in charges.
After years of squeezing the bank sector, the government
clinched an agreement in February with the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development and Erste on cutting
the bank tax from 2016.
