BUDAPEST, April 23 Hungarian Prime Minister
Viktor Orban's chief of staff on Thursday reiterated the
government would honour a memorandum of understanding with the
EBRD to cut a windfall bank tax next year, adding that the
government expects banks to lend more.
The government signed an agreement in February with the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development which
stipulated an easing of the tax, one of Europe's highest such
levies, on the financial sector.
Janos Lazar said the government would not make the bank tax
cut conditional on increased lending, but said the government
would ask the banks to use the financial elbow room from the
lower tax to increase lending to boost the economy.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)