BUDAPEST May 29 High non-performing loan rates
among Hungarian households as well as the remaining foreign
currency-denominated car and personal loan stocks pose risks and
require regulatory action, the central bank said on Friday.
In its latest financial stability report, the central bank
added the banking system would become more profitable but
further consolidation in the market was necessary to catch up
with other countries in Central and Eastern Europe.
It said after a conversion of foreign currency loans into
forints this year there was a maturity mismatch between
short-term forint liabilities and long-term assets, for which it
proposed a regulatory minimum level of long-term forint
liabilities.
The central bank also said banks were overly cautious in
lending outside of the its own lending-for-growth programme,
leading to a continued decrease of the total loan portfolio
outside that scheme.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)