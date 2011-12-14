* Could come in a few days-Bank Assoc chief

* Liquidity crunch to cut lending, erode profits

BUDAPEST Dec 14 Hungary's banks and the government are close to a deal to ease the pain for borrowers and lenders over trillions of forints of household loans denominated in foreign currencies which have soured because of massive foreign exchange swings.

Some 5 trillion forints ($21.5 billion) in loans, mainly in Swiss francs, were taken out when the franc was about 150 to the forint.

A strengthening in the franc, which topped 250 forints in the recent crisis, has brought soaring payments, rising delinquency and big losses at banks.

For banks, the losses have been compounded by the government's introduction of Europe's highest bank tax and a recent move to allow borrowers preferential exchange rates for early repayments of the loans.

"Representatives of the government and the Bank Association are close to an agreement," the chairman of the group, UniCredit Hungary chief executive Mihaly Patai told a conference on Tuesday, according to remarks emailed to Reuters on Wednesday.

"I trust that the details of the agreement can be published in a few days."

A shortage of liquidity amid the European debt crisis has caused dminished lending at Hungarian to slow to a trickle. The central babk expects lending to shrink until at least the end of 2013.

Patai said retail banking, including lending, is likely to remain subdued, while corporate loans could pick up only if the liquidity crunch eases.

"In corporate lending there could be hope for improvement - except for now in construction and most of the real estate sector - but the available (low) volume of liquidity can hinder growth in the coming years," Patai said.

"Liquidity will very likely not expand, or not sufficiently, in at least the next two years, perhaps as long as four or five years," he added.

"If so, banks will lend in a limited way... which in turn can lead to a drastic fall in profitability at the most affected banks of the sector."

Major banks in Hungary include OTP Bank, central Europe's top independent lender, and the local subsidiaries of Austria's Erste Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, Belgium's KBC and Italy's Intesa SanPaolo.

($1 = 232.2534 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by David Cowell)