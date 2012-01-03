* 20 pct of FX borrowers to use early repayment scheme -banks

* More than half of remaining borrowers may accept capped loans

* Local government debt next item on agenda for banks, govt

BUDAPEST, Jan 3 Hungary's banks expect around 20 percent of foreign currency borrowers will opt for the government's early repayment scheme while more than half of those remaining will participate in a scheme that caps loan repayments for five years, a banking association official said on Tuesday.

Mortgages denominated in foreign currencies, mainly the Swiss franc, have become a key drag on Hungary's struggling economy after the franc surged against the Hungarian forint during the economic crisis, sending loan payments soaring, eroding disposable incomes and weighing on banks' loan portfolios.

Hungary's government mandated last year that banks accept early repayments on foreign currency mortgages at exchange rates far below market rates, causing huge losses to banks, which must swallow the difference.

In a separate agreement, the banks and the government capped repayment rates for other households with foreign currency loans for five years at their request.

"Participation in the early repayment scheme is expected to be somewhat above 20 percent," Daniel Gyuris, deputy chief of the Hungarian Bank Association, told a press briefing.

"Of those who remain, more than 50 percent will take advantage of the conversion cap," he added. "For the majority of clients that plan is definitely worth thinking about."

Gyuris estimated that total bank losses from the early repayment scheme would be around 300 billion forints ($1.24 billion) even after a parallel 100 billion forint rebate from a windfall tax on the bank sector.

He added that because banks lose their best clients in the early repayment scheme, and these clients will no longer pay fees, the banks will lose roughly another 500 billion forints in revenue during the average loan maturity of 15 years.

NEXT BIG ITEM: LOCAL GOVTS

Gyuris also said that the next big item on the agenda of the banks and the government is a huge stock of foreign currency debt held by local governments, which were not part of the agreements worked out so far.

Local governments had amassed 1.46 trillion forints worth of debt - roughly half of it in credit and half in bonds - by the end of 2010, when the forint was somewhat stronger, PriceWaterhouseCoopers said last year.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in October that the government wanted to introduce some form of debt relief for local governments once households are sorted out.

Gyuris said the agreement could come this year, but banks were aiming for a case-by-case solution rather than the blanket approach developed for households.

"These debts must be sorted out through bilateral talks between the individual local governments and their banks," he said. "There are a lot of different types of loans, bonds and so on ... this will definitely be on the agenda in 2012."

He added that regional government debt, which had reached about 180 billion forints by the time the central government took over the debt load recently, was resolved as an issue as the government was paying the instalments on time.

He said funding for those obligations was a separate issue and did not comment on an unconfirmed government plan, reported by news website index.hu on Tuesday, to use central bank foreign currency reserves to repay some local government debt. ($1 = 242.47 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Susan Fenton)