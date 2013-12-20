* Says four banks could leave in next 6-18 months

* Hungarian banks, new entrants could take their place

* PM wants to see more Hungarian ownership in sector

* Unicredit says no plans to sell unit

By Sandor Peto

BUDAPEST, Dec 20 Four major foreign banks could quit Hungary, with their departure coming much faster than expected, the country's central bank governor Gyorgy Matolcsy said on Friday, without naming the banks.

The mostly foreign-owned sector posted hefty profits before the 2008 global crisis but loan defaults, windfall taxes and a 2011 government-imposed measure to help foreign currency loan holders have caused big losses to banks in the past few years.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who faces elections in 2014, has often said that more than half the banking sector should be in Hungarian ownership. Foreign-owned Hungarian banks have been cutting their leverage since the 2008 crisis, when a lending bubble burst.

"Rumours spread earlier that four out of the eight large banks... could withdraw in three to four years, but as it looks now, they will withdraw in six to 18 months," Matolcsy said on comments aired on television channel Hirtv's website on Friday.

He did not name the banks. The comments were part of an interview that Hirtv will broadcast in full on Saturday.

Matolcsy said those foreign banks were not helping the Hungarian economy by boosting lending, and the solution could be a strengthening of Hungarian-owned small and medium-sized banks. He said new Hungarian banks could also be set up, or new entrants from Asia could take over the role of banks that leave.

He said eight large foreign banks made up for 70 percent of the total lending stock. Matolcsy also said that at the moment only 42 percent of the banking sector was in Hungarian ownership, which was way too low.

Foreign banks which have units in Hungary include Austria's Raiffeisen and Erste, Italian lender Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit, Belgium's KBC , German bank Bayern LB, Citi and the banking arm of General Electric.

UniCredit, in an emailed response to Reuters questions, said it had no reason to consider a sale of its Hungarian unit, which is profitable.

Intesa said this month it was restructuring its Hungarian banking unit and hoped it would make a strong contribution to its results.

MKB Bank, the unit of Bayern LB, declined comment. Other banks were not immediately available for comment.

Attila Vago, an equity analyst at Concorde Securities, said potential buyers could also come from among Hungarian-owned small and medium sized banks.

"If this happens ... we can expect the government's stance towards the bank sector to soften after this consolidation," Vago said.

Orban's sometimes unorthodox budget measures have hit banks and mostly foreign-owned firms, drawing much criticism from abroad.

Orban says he has saved Hungary from a Greek-style collapse and put the country's finances on a solid footing, but his critics say his policies have eroded investors' confidence in central Europe's most indebted country.