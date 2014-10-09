Kuwait sets initial price guidance for debut international bond -lead
DUBAI, March 13 The government of Kuwait has released initial price guidance for its planned debut international bond issue, a document issued by a lead bank showed on Monday.
BUDAPEST Oct 9 The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) will specify the terms of a mandatory loan refunds package in several decrees that it will issue from early November, the daily Magyar Nemzet quoted central bank director Marton Nagy as saying on Thursday.
Hungary's banks will have to return about 3 billion euros worth of money they had charged clients in the past in a way that the government and the country's courts have found unfair.
Nagy said the NBH would consult with the European Central Bank then issue a decree setting the refund terms for clients who have paid their loans on time, and several others for clients who have fallen behind on their payments.
The paper said the country's top Constitutional Court will make one last ruling, potentially next week, about challenges that banks, including the country's top lender OTP Bank have made to the loan refunds law.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)
DUBAI, March 13 The government of Kuwait has released initial price guidance for its planned debut international bond issue, a document issued by a lead bank showed on Monday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects China Lesso Group Holdings Limited's (BB+/Stable) net leverage to remain low in 2017, despite the company reporting higher-than-expected capex in 2016. Capex surged to CNY3.6 billion in 2016, from CNY1.2 billion in 2015, an amount much higher than our previous expectation of CNY1.5 billion. The capital expenditure was mainly used to expand Lesso's production bases and its Le
* Reported FY 2016 revenue of 317.8 million zlotys ($78.45 million) versus 324.1 million zlotys a year ago