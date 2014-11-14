* Foreign-owned lenders under pressure from government measures

* PM Orban says state needs to buy more banks

* Owners may be forced to sell at discount (Adds details, background)

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Nov 14 Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday he expected 60 percent or more of the banking sector to end up in Hungarian hands, a target that means more foreign-owned banks will have to sell up, possibly at reduced prices.

Hungarian officials have said in the past they expect several foreign banks to leave, but Orban for the first time named a figure for domestic ownership at over 60 percent. At the moment, about half of the sector is owned by Hungarians.

Market sources have told Reuters that lenders who might leave are Austria's Raiffeisen and Erste, and Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo. Each of those banks has denied plans to sell their Hungarian operations.

Foreign-owned banks have seen profits hurt by government measures, including windfall taxes and a relief scheme for mortgage borrowers. If they are sold, the prices they command will be lower than they would have been a few years ago.

"I can say that we are over 50 percent by now and it is easily possible that we will reach or rise above 60 percent, so there will be a strong banking system in Hungarian hands," Orban told the Kossuth state radio station.

"We need to buy a couple of banks to reach the desirable state (of ownership) but after that these banks need to be offered to Hungarian owners using some kind of technique, for example via the stock exchange," Orban said.

"I believe that there is no national sovereignty without a national financial system," he added, without specifying when he wanted to achieve his target.

Orban's government has already started acquiring some banks. Germany's Bayern LB announced earlier this year it will sell its Hungarian unit, MKB, to the Hungarian state.

Banking sources told Reuters on Thursday that GE Capital was preparing to sell its Hungarian business, Budapest Bank, to the state. In his comments to state radio, Orban said he could not confirm that deal was happening. (Writing by Christian Lowe and Krisztina Than; Editing by Keith Weir)