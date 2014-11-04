BUDAPEST Nov 4 Hungary's ruling Fidesz party on Tuesday proposed tighter rules on bank lending, capping fees and penalties on loans, fixing the interest terms on all loans for three years and easing the path for borrowers to switch banks, Fidesz lawmaker Antal Rogan said.

Rogan, who leads the Fidesz parliament group, said under the new regulations banks can change loan terms only in a manner previously coordinated with the central bank, adding that all loans must adhere the stricter new rules by Jan 1, 2016. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)