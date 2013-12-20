BUDAPEST Dec 20 Four foreign banks could withdraw from Hungary in the next 6-18 months, Hungarian central bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy said in a video published on television channel Hirtv's website on Friday.

Matolcsy said eight big banks hold 70 percent of all lending in Hungary, and half of them would leave the country.

"Rumours spread earlier that four out of the eight large banks... could withdraw in 3-4 years, but as it looks now, they will withdraw in 6-18 months," he said.

Matolcsy did not name the banks. The video was part of an interview that Hirtv will broadcast on Saturday. (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)