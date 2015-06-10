BUDAPEST, June 10 Hungary will require banks to
issue mortgage bonds to finance at least 15 percent of their
outstanding forint mortgage loans from October 2016, the
National Bank of Hungary (NBH) said in a statement on Wednesday.
The move is aimed at improving the quality of banks' balance
sheets by encouraging them to use longer-term funding.
"Following the conversion of household foreign currency
mortgage loans into forints the maturity mismatch between the
banking sector's forint assets and liabilities has increased
significantly," the NBH said.
"By introducing the Mortgage Funding Adequacy Ratio (MFAR),
the NBH expects to mitigate this risk," it added.
It said several new mortgage banks could be set up as a
result, which could issue new mortgage bonds worth some 300
billion forints. ($1.09 billion)
($1 = 275.73 forints)
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)