BUDAPEST, June 17 Hungary's commercial banks will have to pay a 7 percent charge on troubled municipal debt that the government will take over this year, according to a draft bill posted on Parliament's web site on Monday.

The government decided earlier this year that it would assume 612 billion forints ($2.81 billion) worth of debt, much of it denominated in foreign currency like the Swiss franc, from municipalities.

Banks must pay the 7 percent charge in forints by December 20 this year, according to the draft bill. ($1 = 217.5450 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)