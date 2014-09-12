(Adds dropped comma in paragraph 4)

By Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Sept 12 Hungary tightened the screw on banks on Friday by imposing a ban on interest rate and fee hikes just as they must find more than 3 billion euros ($4 billion) in refunds on loans granted over the past decade.

Hungary's top court ruled in June that some lending practices, such as past changes in interest rates, had been unfair, which Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has used as the basis for legislation to make banks compensate borrowers.

It also says banks, which include Austrian, German and Italian lenders, misled Hungarian households and acted unfairly when providing foreign currency loans that soured as the exchange rate shifted after the 2008 financial crisis.

Fidesz party lawmaker Antal Rogan said on Friday that the cost of refunds to 1.3 million borrowers could reach 1 trillion forints (3.18 billion euros), more than previous government and central bank estimates of around 3 billion euros.

Taxes on banks operating in Hungary are already among Europe's highest, with revenues used by Orban's government to help plug budget holes in the last four years.

"Just because banks are whining is no reason for us not to make them settle with clients. They were not so sensitive when clients were whining," Rogan told a news conference.

The costs of complying are an additional burden for banks -- including major foreign players as Austria's Raiffeisen and Italy's Italy's UniCredit -- which are already dealing with Europe-wide stress tests.

Rogan also said Fidesz would draft legislation banning interest rate and fee hikes for banks through April 30, 2016, which he said would allow authorities to work out rules for "transparent pricing" on loans.

According to the text of the bill published later, banks will not be allowed to raise interest rates and fees unilaterally until a date that will be defined in separate legislation and which should be "no later than April 30, 2016".

Banks have until the end of February to settle refunds on foreign currency loans, and average repayments on loans could fall by about 25 percent, Rogan said. Some borrowers might even see their repayments drop by 30 percent, he added.

Earlier in the day, Orban suggested the owners of Hungary's banks, including foreign parents, might have to provide them with funds to ensure they can compensate their borrowers.

"I think there will be calm, order and stability," he said.

Uncertainty over the size of refunds, and another plan by the government to convert foreign currency loans into forints have weighed on bank stocks including Hungary's OTP in recent months and is likely to do so in future. Banks have already started to provision for the expected huge losses.

FAIR BANKS

Orban said again that the government would compel banks to convert households' foreign currency loans into forints, although he did not say when conversions would take place.

"We want to eliminate the system of foreign currency loans," he said.

Rogan said a decision on converting the loans was "not timely" now. Earlier, the economy minister said the conversion will come in spring 2015.

The conversion of billions in mostly Swiss franc and euro-denominated loans could mean further losses for the banks if they are conducted at below-market exchange rates.

But the move will reduce the economy's vulnerability to exchange rate shocks, ease the burden on households, and give the government more room for manoeuvre in economic policy.

The central bank, run by an Orban ally, and the government have said the losses could prompt some banks to quit Hungary, although only Germany's BayernLB's, whose MKB Bank unit was bought by the Hungarian state, has done so.

Laying out the future of banking in Hungary, Orban said an era of "fair banks" would come that would help the economy.

"If banks are managed well, then their existence is a blessing for the economy," he said.

(1 euro = 314.66 Hungarian forints) ($1 = 0.7737 euro) (Editing by Catherine Evans)