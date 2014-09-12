BUDAPEST, Sept 12 A Hungarian court postponed
ruling on a lawsuit brought by OTP Bank to challenge a
new law ordering loan refunds to clients, the state news agency
MTI reported on Friday.
The court honoured OTP's request that the case be submitted
for review by the country's Constitutional Court.
The refunds, which the government says are to compensate
clients for past unfair lending practices, could cost the bank
sector in Hungary 1 trillion forints (4.1 billion US dollar),
the ruling Fidesz party said.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by David Goodman)