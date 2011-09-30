BUDAPEST, Sept 30 The shock absorption ability
of the Hungarian banking sector has decreased and this is likely
to prevail in 2012 as well, the head of the Hungarian Banking
Association said on Friday.
In a presentation handed out before a speech to
manufacturers, Mihaly Patai said a more conservative lending
policy of banks is likely to remain for longer.
Hungary's government earlier this month passed legislation
which allows foreign currency mortgage holders repay their loans
at exchange rates well below market rates, which is seen causing
big losses to the country's banks. This came on top of a heavy
special tax imposed on banks last year.
