BUDAPEST, Sept 30 The shock absorption ability of the Hungarian banking sector has decreased and this is likely to prevail in 2012 as well, the head of the Hungarian Banking Association said on Friday.

In a presentation handed out before a speech to manufacturers, Mihaly Patai said a more conservative lending policy of banks is likely to remain for longer.

Hungary's government earlier this month passed legislation which allows foreign currency mortgage holders repay their loans at exchange rates well below market rates, which is seen causing big losses to the country's banks. This came on top of a heavy special tax imposed on banks last year. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)