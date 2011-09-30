* Shock absorption ability of Hungary banks lower - Bank Assoc head Patai

* Repositioning expected in Hungary bank sector in next 3-4 yrs

* Forint not seen weakening, govt expected to stick with fiscal goals-Patai (Adds more comments from speech, detail)

BUDAPEST, Sept 30 Hungarian banks are much less able to absorb shocks and likely to remain so in 2012, while the sector will see a repositioning in coming years, the head of the Hungarian Banking Association said on Friday.

In a presentation handed out before a speech to manufacturers, Mihaly Patai said he expected banks to maintain a more conservative lending policy for longer.

Hungary's government earlier this month passed legislation which allows foreign currency mortgage holders repay their loans at exchange rates well below market rates, which is seen causing losses to the country's banks. This came on top of a heavy special tax imposed on banks last year.

Patai said later in his speech that he expected a repositioning in the Hungarian banking sector in the next 3-4 years, with "national interests" gaining more room and a new equilibrium building in the sector in a few years.

Patai is the chief executive of the Hungarian unit of Italy's UniCredit.

"(State-owned) development bank MFB can also get a new role in this repositioning period, I don't know but it's logical that it can get a new role as a commercial bank owner or by pumping additional liquidity into the system," Patai said.

He did not elaborate on MFB but said that if liquidity conditions tighten it would be logical for a state-owned bank to try to gain positions perhaps also as a commercial bank. "But it's only a possibility," Patai said.

He also mentioned Hungarian savings banks and Hungarian-owned insurer CIG Pannonia gaining room in the life-insurance market as examples of this ongoing repositioning in the Hungarian financial sector.

"The banking system's shock-absorption ability has strongly decreased and this situation is likely to prevail in 2012 as well," Patai said in his written presentation.

Patai said the special bank tax, which the government imposed on the sector in 2010, was painful and the sector has to swallow it for three years. The question is what happens in 2013 when the windfall tax is expected to be phased out, he said.

He reiterated that the Banking Association has made a decision to appeal the government's legislation on the fx mortgage repayments at the Constitutional Court, but no decision has been made on referring the issue to the EU.

"No decision has been made yet (by the presidency of the Association) on turning to the European Union... several of our member banks are considering this on their own," he said.

Patai said he was optimistic about the Hungarian fiscal outlook and said he expected the government would do its best to meet its budget deficit targets this year and next year.

He said he did not expect the forint to weaken.

"I think we can rather expect a strengthening (of the forint) ... the basic trend does not show that the forint should weaken," Patai said.

The forint has weakened substantially in the past weeks partly due to the government's mortgage repayment plan, and mounting euro zone debt worries. It traded flat at 292.1 versus the euro at 0921 GMT on Friday. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by Stephen Nisbet)