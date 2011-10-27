* Banks need to be regulated anew, both in Europe and
* Govt has slapped big tax on banks, plans more steps to cut
FX debt
BUDAPEST Oct 27 Hungary is working on new
banking sector regulation, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on
Thursday, calling for a European push for better laws to make
sure banks do not need to be bailed out "every three years".
Europe's banks need to find 106 billion euros to shore up
their capital as a buffer to the euro zone debt crisis and early
on Thursday they agreed with European leaders to halve the value
of their Greek government debt.
The euro zone will offer "credit enhancements" or sweeteners
worth 30 billion euros as part of the deal.
"Something has gone wrong in Europe," Orban said in a video
posted on his Facebook page early on Thursday. "Something has
malfunctioned in the banking system. It can't be that the most
profitable businesses in the world ask the citizens of Europe to
bail them out every three years."
"It is clear that banks need to be regulated anew, in the
European Union and in Hungary as well. In Hungary, this work is
ongoing, and a draft law that aims to regulate the bank sector
will be submitted to Parliament soon."
Spokesmen for Orban declined to comment further.
Hungary's centre-right Fidesz government has put pressure on
banks ever since taking office last year.
It has levied a 187 billion forint ($855 million) annual tax
on the sector and in a latest measure it forced banks to allow
the repayment of mortgages at favourable exchange rates,
potentially causing the sector hundreds of billions of forints
in losses.
Orban has said banks must be regulated more strictly, and he
has floated the idea of separating commercial and investment
banking activities.
He has also said the government was considering further
steps to eradicate as much as possible of the country's foreign
currency denominated household debt, corporate and municipal
debt -- a key source of the country's vulnerability.
