* Banks need to be regulated anew, both in Europe and Hungary-PM

* Govt has slapped big tax on banks, plans more steps to cut FX debt

BUDAPEST Oct 27 Hungary is working on new banking sector regulation, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday, calling for a European push for better laws to make sure banks do not need to be bailed out "every three years".

Europe's banks need to find 106 billion euros to shore up their capital as a buffer to the euro zone debt crisis and early on Thursday they agreed with European leaders to halve the value of their Greek government debt.

The euro zone will offer "credit enhancements" or sweeteners worth 30 billion euros as part of the deal.

"Something has gone wrong in Europe," Orban said in a video posted on his Facebook page early on Thursday. "Something has malfunctioned in the banking system. It can't be that the most profitable businesses in the world ask the citizens of Europe to bail them out every three years."

"It is clear that banks need to be regulated anew, in the European Union and in Hungary as well. In Hungary, this work is ongoing, and a draft law that aims to regulate the bank sector will be submitted to Parliament soon."

Spokesmen for Orban declined to comment further.

Hungary's centre-right Fidesz government has put pressure on banks ever since taking office last year.

It has levied a 187 billion forint ($855 million) annual tax on the sector and in a latest measure it forced banks to allow the repayment of mortgages at favourable exchange rates, potentially causing the sector hundreds of billions of forints in losses.

Orban has said banks must be regulated more strictly, and he has floated the idea of separating commercial and investment banking activities.

He has also said the government was considering further steps to eradicate as much as possible of the country's foreign currency denominated household debt, corporate and municipal debt -- a key source of the country's vulnerability.

For a CEE Money story on this please click ($1 = 218.795 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by Anna Willard)