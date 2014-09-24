BUDAPEST, Sept 24 Hungary's top ruling party
lawmaker on Wednesday said the central European country will
regulate banks' pricing practices in a new law that he expects
Parliament to pass this year.
The ruling Fidesz party will later on Wednesday pass a law
that specifies the rules for refunds that banks have to pay to
customers for past loans that the government and Hungary's
courts have found unfair.
The package, which could cost banks as much as a total of 3
billion euros, includes a moratorium for interest rate and fee
increases on consumer loans and mortgages. The moratorium will
last until the new pricing law is passed, Rogan told a news
conference.
He said the Fidesz parliament group will discuss its
proposals in November and will have more details on the pricing
bill after that, adding that the party is studying examples of
German regulations on banks' pricing practices.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)