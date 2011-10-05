* Fidesz MP wants HUF interest rates tied to cbank key rate

BUDAPEST, Oct 5 Hungary's ruling Fidesz party will push new legislation through parliament this month to tie the interest rate on forint-denominated household mortgage loans to the central bank's base rate, a top Fidesz lawmaker said on Wednesday.

The government expects a surge in forint lending as households borrow to refinance costly foreign currency mortgages under a plan approved last month to allow them to repay such debt at exchange rates far below market levels, with banks forced to swallow the losses.

Fidesz MP Antal Rogan said banks had no reason to raise interest rates on forint loans that many people will need to take advantage of the mortgage relief scheme, which the government estimates will attract up to 300,000 debtors. .

"Several banks have raised their interest rates recently by as much as 2 percentage points, while nothing happened to justify this," Rogan, who is the chairman of parliament's Economic Committee, told private broadcaster TV2.

"Banks did whatever they wanted before 2010. We have tightened (regulations) ... but I think even stricter steps are needed. These steps (by the banks) warrant the introduction of a referenced interest rate regime," Rogan said.

The new rules would tie bank lending rates to the central bank's main rate, which is now 6 percent , and strictly specify what cost elements the banks can charge clients on top of that rate, Rogan said.

He said that when Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced the mortgage relief plan last month, the government had also initiated talks with the Hungarian Bank Association which would include measures like the reference interest rates.

Credit rating agencies Moody's and Fitch warned earlier on Wednesday that the mortgage scheme posed risks to the banking sector, with Moody's putting seven Hungarian lenders on review for downgrade.

"We wanted to do a month-long series of talks ... to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution," Rogan said. "But when this happens, parliament must not wait. We must bring this in front of the house and pass it as soon as possible."

He said the law could be passed within a week or two, and definitely before the end of October.

Banking Association Spokesman Janos Muller said he was not authorised to comment on the mortgage relief plan, but that in his opinion recent interest rate hikes by the banks had not been prompted by the mortgage relief plan but by other factors.

"To decide such professional questions we need professional dialogue and we need to examine every detail of setting the methodology and content of a reference rate regime," Muller added.

On Tuesday, Rogan called for an inquiry to reveal whether a recent rise in interest rates on forint loans breached competition rules.

(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Catherine Evans)