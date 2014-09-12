BRIEF-Mori Hills Reit Investment to sell building in Tokyo at 2.03 bln yen
* Says it will sell a building in Tokyo at 2.03 billion yen in total on July 31
BUDAPEST, Sept 12 Banks in Hungary will have to settle refunds to foreign currency borrowers for past lending practices deemed by the courts as unfair by the end of February, ruling Fidesz party lawmaker Antal Rogan told a news conference on Friday.
Rogan also said the ruling party would also draft legislation banning interest rate and fee hikes for banks through April 30, 2016.
He added that the refunds would involve as many as 1.3 million borrowers, both foreign currency and forint debt holders, with various deadlines set for the settlement of past charges.
Rogan said average repayments on foreign currency loans could fall by about 25 percent on average after the costs are settled.
The government and the central bank have estimated the costs of the settlement for banks at up to 3 billion euros. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)
