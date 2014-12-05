BUDAPEST Dec 5 Hungary's central bank has
withdrawn the licence and ordered the liquidation of small local
lender Szechenyi Bank on concerns over its capital reserves and
its violation of rules of prudent operation, the National Bank
of Hungary (NBH) said on Friday.
Last month the central bank said it had opened an
investigation into Szechenyi Bank and imposed restrictions on
customer withdrawals.
On Friday the central bank said in a statement that the
operation of the bank had become "unsustainable."
"Any further operation of the bank would have posed a threat
to the interests of customers, and to meeting its obligations,"
the National Bank of Hungary said.
"The investigation ...carried out by the NBH has stated that
despite earlier measures by the authority the bank's operation
in all significant areas -- with respect to capital position,
calculation of impairments, keeping and valuation of collateral,
and the operation of IT and accounting systems -- was in a
serious situation which conflicts with prudent operation," the
NBH said.
It did not go into further detail about the capital
position. But it said restoring and sustaining conditions for
prudent operation would have required investments of a size for
which there was no realistic chance within a reasonable time.
Late last year Szechenyi Bank was said by local media to be
in talks to buy the Hungarian unit of Austrian Raiffeisen
. Raiffeisen later called off the sale and said it was
sticking with Hungary despite huge losses booked due to
government measures to help borrowers.
The Hungarian state holds a 49 percent stake in Szechenyi
Bank. The bank has a share of 0.14 percent in the banking sector
based on assets, the central bank said, adding that the bank
posed no risk to the stability of the Hungarian banking sector.
The central bank capped the deposit disbursements at 5
million forints per client during the investigation, but on
Friday it said it raised this ceiling to 30 million forints.
It said the bank had around 1,600 depositors. It also said
the National Deposit Insurance Fund would compensate depositors
up to 100,000 euros, in line with the law within the next 20
working days.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)