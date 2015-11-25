(Adds detail, analyst)

BUDAPEST Nov 25 Hungary has proposed capping its banking tax at less than half the current level next year and setting incentives for banks to lend more, after the European Commission raised concerns about some aspects of its earlier tax-cut plans.

The proposal was included in a new bill submitted by Economy Minister Mihaly Varga to parliament late on Tuesday that he said was aimed at bringing the law into line with EU competition rules.

The bill guarantees that banks's tax bills next year will not exceed 45 percent of their 2015 tax obligations.

An earlier tax law said only that it would not increase from 2015 to 2016.

Many banks already expected lower bills as the 2016 tax bill, drafted in May, redefined the tax base as the banks' balance sheet total at the end of 2014 from the previous tax based on end-2009 balance sheet totals.

Most Hungarian banks' balance sheets shrank considerably in those five years.

But the European Commission raised concerns earlier this month about the May bill related to concessions built into the legislation, citing a possible violation of a ban on state aid.

The May bill also lowered the tax rate to 0.31 percent from the previous 0.53 percent. For 2017 and 2018 the tax rate is further reduced to 0.21 percent.

The new bill stipulates that banks's 2017 and 2018 tax payments cannot exceed their 2016 payments. Banks that increase their lending next year could see their tax bill decline to a maximum of 30 percent of the 2015 levels.

"The draft is a signal for a more market-friendly government policy and may support Hungary's credit rating (upgrade) in 1Q of 2016," Equilor analyst Monika Kiss said in an emailed comment.

Kiss added that lower taxes and higher revenues on small business loans would be positive for the banks.

"The country's top bank OTP would probably see a moderate tax bill reduction. The market expects around a HUF 5 billion reduction in tax for 2016. This would not be more than HUF 20-25/share."

OTP's shares traded at 6015 forints at 0947 GMT, down a quarter of a percent from Tuesday.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government imposed a heavy tax on banks in 2010 as part of an unconventional policy mix aimed at stabilising public finances and reducing its budget deficit.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government imposed a heavy tax on banks in 2010 as part of an unconventional policy mix aimed at stabilising public finances and reducing its budget deficit.

Once the deficit fell below the EU-mandated ceiling of 3 percent of gross domestic product, the government agreed with Erste Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in February to cut the levy.