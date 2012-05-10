BRIEF-Palestine Investment Bank FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit after tax $3.4 million versus $1.7 million year ago
BUDAPEST May 10 Hungary's planned new financial transaction tax is entirely unacceptable for banks in its present form and violates an earlier agreement with the government, the chief of the country's banking association told Reuters on Thursday.
Mihaly Patai, who is also Chief Executive of the Hungarian unit of Italy's UniCredit, said banks would aim for a compromise with the government in order to limit next year's extra tax burden to around 60 billion forints ($267.11 million), as agreed with the government late last year.
"The leaders of the Bank Association were completely taken aback by this slap in the face, the government's decision yesterday," Patai said.
The government approved a measure on Wednesday to raise an annual 130 billion forints from a new financial transaction tax, which will have to be paid by banks performing the transactions.
This will come on top of an earlier windfall tax on banks, charged between 2010 and 2012, which the government agreed to halve in 2013.
Patai said the increased tax burden would hurt bank lending and economic growth. ($1 = 224.6259 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn Russia-based JSC IC Allianz's National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'AAA(rus)', Russia-based VSK Insurance Joint Stock Company's National IFS rating at 'A+(rus)', and AlfaStrakhovanie PLC (Russia)'s National IFS rating at 'AA-(rus)'. The Outlooks are Stable. The insurers' existing international ratings are unaffected.
AMSTERDAM, Feb 14 The Greek debt situation is not an "acute crisis", Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday, with the next loan instalment not needed by Athens until the summer.