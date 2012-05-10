* Banks want compromise, to cut tax burden to HUF 60 bln in
2013
* To propose abolition of windfall tax, cap on transaction
tax
(Adds more comments, detail)
By Marton Dunai and Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, May 10 Hungary's planned new financial
transaction tax is entirely unacceptable for banks in its
present form and violates an earlier agreement with the
government, the chief of the country's Banking Association told
Reuters on Thursday.
Hungary hopes to meet its budget targets and avoid losing
out on the EU's development funds by replacing controversial
crisis taxes on banks and energy firms with longer-term taxes on
the same sectors, it announced on Wednesday.
The government, without consultation with the country's
banks, approved a measure to raise an annual 130 billion forints
($578.74 million) from a new financial transaction tax, which
will have to be paid by banks performing the transactions.
This would come on top of an earlier big windfall tax on
banks, charged between 2010 and 2012, which the government
agreed to halve in 2013 and which had triggered protests from
the country's banks and which experts said hurt lending.
Mihaly Patai, who is also Chief Executive of the Hungarian
unit of Italy's UniCredit, said banks would aim for a
compromise with the government in order to limit next year's
extra tax burden to around 60 billion forints ($267.11 million),
as agreed with the government late last year.
"The leaders of the Bank Association were completely taken
aback by this slap in the face, the government's decision
yesterday," Patai said in an interview.
Patai said the increased tax burden would hurt bank lending
and economic growth.
"On December 15 we put it in writing that we would consult
ahead of the introduction of any new tax on banks, and the
government would introduce new taxes only if we reach a
consensus," he said.
"The fact that instead of 50 percent our taxes will amount
to 150 percent (of the 2012 level), this took us entirely by
surprise and made the measure practically unacceptable for us."
Patai said the government invited the Bank Association for a
meeting on Tuesday afternoon, where banks agreed to hold talks
with the government on the plan. The government approved the new
measure the next day, which is now awaiting parliament approval.
"This is a rather peculiar interpretation of fair play,
which I cannot accept," Patai said.
He said during talks banks would propose that the windfall
tax be phased out completely in 2013, and that the transaction
tax payments should be capped in order to avoid overtaxing big
financial transactions, especially by corporations.
"I think these two things are indispensable: both the
abolition of the special bank tax and the... introduction of an
upper limit (on tax payments) in the system, especially for
corporate clients.
"I don't want them to withdraw this, it would be impossible.
It has to be modified, in a way that the burden on banks in 2013
is about the same as what we agreed on December 15, roughly 60
billion forints."
Hungary's biggest banks include Austrian lender Erste
, Belgium's KBC and central Europe's biggest
independent lender OTP.
($1 = 224.6259 Hungarian forints)
(Editing by James Jukwey)