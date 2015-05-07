BUDAPEST May 7 Hungary's government will
propose to Parliament a bill to cut the country's financial
sector tax in a way that was outlined in an agreement with the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development earlier this
year, a top official said on Thursday.
Janos Lazar, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff,
told a press conference that the government rejected a proposal
by the central bank to tie the reduction in the bank tax to
increased lending to the economy.
The government has said that it supported an unconditional
cut in the bank tax but Orban has also said the tax would remain
one of the highest in the European Union.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)