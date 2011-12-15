BUDAPEST Dec 15 Hungary will let banks reduce a big special tax payment in 2011 by 30 percent of their losses deriving from a scheme to allow the early repayment of foreign currency mortgages, according to a deal between the government and banks signed on Thursday.

The deal also contains that the government will cut the special bank tax by half in 2013, and that from 2014 it will apply the bank tax rules of the European Union.

(Reporting by Sandor Peto)