BRIEF-Alliance Financial Group posts qtrly net profit of 129.7 mln rgt
* year ago, qtrly net profit 135.6 million rgt, qtrly revenue 361.2 million rgt
LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - Hungary's Eximbank (BB/BB+) has announced that it plans to raise USD500m through a Reg S/144a February 2018 US dollar-denominated bond, according to a source.
Guidance remains at 5.875% area. The deal is being managed by Deutsche Bank and Jefferies and will price on Wednesday. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Sudip Roy)
SEOUL, Feb 22 South Korea's central bank held the smallest amount of foreign exchange currency forward positions last year since end-2012, data from the International Monetary Fund showed, in a sign the bank may have intervened less to weaken the won for trade competitiveness.
* HY profit attributable HK$ 4.34 billion versus HK$3.30 billion