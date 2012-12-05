LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - Hungary's Eximbank (BB/BB+) has announced that it plans to raise USD500m through a Reg S/144a February 2018 US dollar-denominated bond, according to a source.

Guidance remains at 5.875% area. The deal is being managed by Deutsche Bank and Jefferies and will price on Wednesday. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Sudip Roy)