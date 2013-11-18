LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - Hungary has set initial price thoughts on a new 10-year US dollar benchmark note at 350bp-360bp over US Treasuries, according to a lead.

The sovereign, rated Ba1/BB/BB+, will look to price the SEC-registered deal later today.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are the lead managers. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Anil Mayre)