MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - The Republic of Hungary has set official price guidance of 340bp area over US Treasuries on its upcoming 10-year US dollar-denominated global bond, according to one of the lead managers.
European and Asian order books have provisionally closed, while US books are expected to close in the New York morning.
The sovereign, rated Ba1/BB/BB+, released initial price thoughts of 350bp-360bp over Treasuries for the issue earlier in the day.
BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are the lead managers on the SEC-registered issue, which is expected to price today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Alex Chambers)
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: