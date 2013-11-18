LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - The Republic of Hungary has set official price guidance of 340bp area over US Treasuries on its upcoming 10-year US dollar-denominated global bond, according to one of the lead managers.

European and Asian order books have provisionally closed, while US books are expected to close in the New York morning.

The sovereign, rated Ba1/BB/BB+, released initial price thoughts of 350bp-360bp over Treasuries for the issue earlier in the day.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are the lead managers on the SEC-registered issue, which is expected to price today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Alex Chambers)