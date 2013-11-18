BRIEF-Kuwait's Amar Finance and Leasing FY loss widens
* FY net loss 1.8 million dinars versus loss of 181,365 dinars year ago
LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - Hungary has launched a new USD2bn 10-year bond at 325bp over US Treasuries, according to a lead.
The final terms are at the tight end of final guidance of 325bp-330bp over US Treasuries.
It is well inside official guidance of 340bp area over Treasuries and initial price thoughts of 350bp-360bp released earlier in the day.
The sovereign, rated Ba1/BB/BB+, has received orders exceeding USD10bn for the issue, which is expected to price today.
BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are the lead managers on the SEC-registered issue. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Anil Mayre)
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.