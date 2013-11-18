LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - Hungary has launched a new USD2bn 10-year bond at 325bp over US Treasuries, according to a lead.

The final terms are at the tight end of final guidance of 325bp-330bp over US Treasuries.

It is well inside official guidance of 340bp area over Treasuries and initial price thoughts of 350bp-360bp released earlier in the day.

The sovereign, rated Ba1/BB/BB+, has received orders exceeding USD10bn for the issue, which is expected to price today.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are the lead managers on the SEC-registered issue. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Anil Mayre)