* Yields on 5-yr, 10-yr govt bonds jump above 10 pct,
highest since June 2009
* EU tells govt to safeguard cbank independence, will judge
amended law
* Investors scared by Hungary govt rhetoric, pressure
rises-analyst
* Govt denies plan to use cbank forex reserves for econ
stimulus
By Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs
BUDAPEST, Jan 3 Pressure grew on Hungary
to change its policies to satisfy international lenders on
Tuesday after bond yields jumped above 10 percent and the
European Commission told the government to safeguard the central
bank's independence.
Investors fear the government's refusal to meet EU and IMF
demands could derail a hoped-for financing deal, leading to a
full-blown market crisis.
Yields on 5-year and 10-year bonds rose to around 10.40
percent, the highest since June 2009 in illiquid trade, up about
50 basis points on the day before retreating slightly in
afternoon trade.
The ruling Fidesz party pushed through a controversial
central bank law in parliament last week despite EU requests to
withdraw it, and Prime Minister Viktor Orban looks to be
sticking to his government's unorthodox economic policies.
The government denied a news report on Tuesday which said it
was considering tapping part of the central bank's foreign
currency reserves to fund economic stimulus. But the government
did not address another point in the report suggesting reserves
could be used to repay local government debt.
The new central bank law is part of a campaign by Orban's
Fidesz government to strengthen its influence over media and
public institutions that has prompted protests from business,
investors and the EU.
"In our view, there is only one reason for the escalation in
the sell-off in the Hungarian markets and that is the
increasingly erratic communication from the Hungarian
government," Danske Bank said.
"The Hungarian government's rhetoric has become
increasingly hostile towards international investors, the EU,
the IMF, rating agencies and the country's own central bank.
Unsurprisingly, this is scaring international investors."
LETTERS FROM THE EU
The IMF and EU cut short informal discussions with Hungary
last month due to objections over the central bank legislation.
Orban had refused an EU request to withdraw the bill, saying he
would not take orders from Brussels.
Informal talks with the International Monetary Fund are
expected to resume on Jan. 11 in Washington but it is not clear
when formal negotiations about a new credit line could start.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso has
stressed the importance of safeguarding the independence of the
central bank, the EU's executive said on Tuesday.
"Mr Orban and the president have exchanged many letters
during the Christmas holidays and last week, and the Commission
president stressed that this principle of independence for the
central bank must be safeguarded," the spokesman told
journalists at a regular press conference.
"Finally, we received a translation of the law this morning.
We are now going to analyse it and check to see whether this new
law is compatible with (European) community law," he said.
Fidesz amended the law before it was passed to comply with
most of the European Central Bank's requests but left two
contentious parts intact. These are the expansion of the
Monetary Council and the nomination of a new deputy governor,
likened by current Governor Andras Simor to the post of
"political commissar".
Analysts said the moves could increase the government's
influence over central bank policies.
MARKET PRESSURE GROWS
While Orban is seeking a funding deal, he does not want
lenders interfering with his policies, which included special
taxes on banks and a renationalization of pension assets.
He told HirTV last month that Hungary would "stay on its
feet" even if there was no agreement reached with the IMF.
Financial markets have started to price in the risk there
will not be a funding deal. The forint traded at
315. 20 to the euro on Tuesday,
just off its all-time low at 317.90, and the cost of insuring
Hungary's debt against default rose to 630 bps, according to
Markit.
The debt agency sold 3-month treasury bills on Tuesday at an
auction but the yield rose 24 basis points to 7.67 percent from
last week.
Hungary was forced to seek a bailout from the IMF and EU in
October 2008 when local debt markets froze up. Traders said
market had not yet reached the same state.
"The situation is not like it was in 2008, but the market is
kind of struggling," a fixed income trader said. "And this all
is purely due to our (worsened) assessment by investors."
(Additional reporting by John O'Donnell in Brussels; editing by
Anna Willard)