LONDON, March 18 (IFR) - Hungary is set to raise USD3bn through the issuance of five- and 10-year bonds, according to lead managers.

The sovereign, rated Ba1/BB/BB+, has launched a USD1bn five-year bond at the final spread of 260bp over US Treasuries and a USD2bn 10-year bond at 287.5bp over.

Initial price guidance was set at 287.5bp area and 312.5bp area respectively earlier on Tuesday.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the lead managers on the SEC-Registered Global issue, which is expected to price on Tuesday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)